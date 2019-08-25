close
Sun Aug 25, 2019
Extra postage

August 25, 2019

I was shocked and saddened to see that the government has increased local postage charges by 150 percent. The postal service shows no signs of changes to help facilitate people yet the prices have been raised.

I appeal to the authorities to either reconsider this decision or give facilities that make such outrageous and excessive charges worth it.

Ashfaq Sharif

Karachi

