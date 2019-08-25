Extra postage

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
I was shocked and saddened to see that the government has increased local postage charges by 150 percent. The postal service shows no signs of changes to help facilitate people yet the prices have been raised.
I appeal to the authorities to either reconsider this decision or give facilities that make such outrageous and excessive charges worth it.
Ashfaq Sharif
Karachi
