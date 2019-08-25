Kashmir’s freedom just around the corner, says Ismail

On a visit to the shrine of Abdullah Shah Ghazi on the Urs of the Sufi saint on Saturday, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail told the media that the province was the land of Sufi saints, whose message had been to spread peace and humanity.

“Pakistan will always remain on the map of the world because of the prayers of Sufis,” he said, adding that everyone prayed for the prosperity of the country.

The governor said that in order to ensure the prevalence of peace across the country, the nation needs to follow the teachings of Sufi saints.

He also said that the international community needs to pay attention to the atrocities being committed against Kashmiris, otherwise the situation will disturb the peace of the entire region as well as that of the world.

Ismail said that the time is not far when Kashmiris will also be able to enjoy freedom. He said that India’s atrocities in the disputed valley had exposed the Indian government’s cruel face.

Pakistan is a peace-loving country, but if it is forced into war, the country will respond in a befitting manner, as our army possesses the capability of foiling all nefarious designs of its enemies, he added. “The government has been raising Kashmir’s issue at every international forum.”

Replying to a question, the governor told the media that the federal government will cooperate with the Sindh administration regarding the development and progress of the province.

On the occasion Ismail was accompanied by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, members of the provincial assembly and officers of different government departments.

Responding to a question, the governor said there was no enmity between the Pakistan Peoples Party and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf. “Being the governor of Sindh, I am working for the interests of the province,” he said.

To a question about differences between Federal Water Resources Minister Faisal Vawda and the Karachi mayor, the governor said he would call both of them for a cup of tea and help them resolve their differences.

When asked about the statement of Federal Minister Fawad Chaudhry about invading Sindh, the governor said such statements must not be taken seriously. It was merely a statement given in a TV talk show, he said.

Earlier, the chief minister received Ismail at the shrine of Hazrat Abdullah Shah Ghazi and they both laid fowers on the Sufi saint’s grave. Sindh Minister for Auqaf Syed Nasir Hussain Shah presented Ajraks, Sindhi caps and chadars of the shrine to the governor and the CM.