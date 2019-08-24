Jadeja, Ishant help India post 297 in first Test

NORTH SOUND, Antigua and Barbuda: It’s the 88th over. Ishant Sharma has just dropped his gloves and swayed out of this menacingly quick bouncer from Shannon Gabriel. And he’s done it so well that Vivian Richards gushes about it on air, calling the act “as good as from any top class batsman”.

His co-commentator Graeme Swann even quips how Ishant could slot right into the top-order for England, who were shot out for 67 in Headingley hours ago.Ishant’s innings held significance, not in terms of how many runs he contributed, but how much. Kemar Roach had Rishabh Pant edging to second slip quite early on the second day, and looked like picking more with his peculiar angle from wide of the crease. He had undone right-handers Cheteshwar Pujara and Hanuma Vihari similarly on the first day, and had started the second by scalping a left-handed Pant from round the wicket. But Ishant, skillfully marshaled by Ravindra Jadeja from the other end, helped India survive that spell and then some.

Ishant had two lengths to negotiate: short and full. And he did it well for 61 deliveries, falling off the 62nd to a full cutter from Gabriel that was inside-edged onto the stumps. No one was surprised that it took a good ball to dismiss Ishant, who for now seems to have sealed his place in front of Mohammed Shami. It helped further that Shami was out second ball, offering a return catch to Roston Chase.

Jadeja, a constant at the other end this session, showed again why his 81 against Australia in Sydney wasn’t a one-off. He helped India negotiate the second new ball, got to his 11th half-century in Tests and hit a six almost immediately after reaching the milestone, in the process showing how his batting has come of age.

West Indies weren’t as relentless as they would have liked to be. For starters, offspinner Roston Chase kept bowling to Jasprit Bumrah, India’s No. 11, when West Indies have a battery for four quick bowlers. And when Roach did bowl, he did so without a square leg. They were able to wrap up India for 297 on the cue of lunch though when Jadeja’s miscued pull shot found the keeper, but the visitors have gotten to a score they would have had on their mind this morning. Now to see how West Indies bat against Bumrah, Shami and Ishant after the break.Brief Scores: India 297 (Ajinkya Rahane 81, Ravindra Jadeja 58; Kemar Roach 4-66, Shannon Gabriel 3-71) vs West Indies.