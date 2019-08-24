close
Sat Aug 24, 2019
BR
Bureau report
August 24, 2019

3 officials, computer operator of Minerals Dept suspended

Peshawar

BR
Bureau report
August 24, 2019

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government suspended three officials and a computer operator of the Minerals Development department on Friday. An official notification stated that the competent authority in the Minerals Development department suspended Deputy Director Zahooruddin, Assistant Director Muhammad Fida and Royalty Inspector Tajamul Shah for their failure to curb the illegal excavation and transportation of minerals in their jurisdiction in Nowshera district.

Meanwhile, another notification stated that a computer operator Riaz Ahmed Khan had been suspended for his alleged involvement in malpractices.

Deputy Director Minerals, Muhammad Zulkifar has been nominated as inquiry officer and asked to submit his report within 15 days.

