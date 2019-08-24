close
Sat Aug 24, 2019
BR
Bureau report
August 24, 2019

Varsity students awarded scholarship cheques

Peshawar

PESHAWAR: The Headquarters Eleven Corps and Pakistan Development Foundation (PDF) are collaboratively providing monetary aids to the underprivileged-bright students of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Earlier in the day, students of different public sector universities including the University of Peshawar, Islamia College University and Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University, Peshawar, called on the PDF Chairman Muhammad Bilal Sethi. He presented scholarship cheques to the students.

Bilal Sethi said that education is the solution to problems and the vision of success could not be achieved in its absence. Speaking to students, he said that lack of resources is not the problem, however, lack of will is. He thanked Pakistan Army for collaboration and paid glowing tributes to the wife of the Commander of the Eleven Corps. The students pledged to work hard for becoming responsible citizens of tomorrow who are ready to contribute to the national development, said a press release.

