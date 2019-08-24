Anti-polio drive

LAHORE: District Administration Lahore is all set to start polio drive in the provincial capital from Monday and all necessary arrangements, including the availability of human resources for effective campaign have been carried out.

Around 1.8 million under-five years of age children would be vaccinated in three days followed by two catch-up days.

These views were expressed by Lahore Deputy Commissioner Saleha Saeed in a meeting held here to review all arrangements before the start of polio drive.