Conference on AI concludes

Islamabad: International conference on role of artificial intelligence in environment monitoring was held at NUST School of Electrical Engineering & Computer Science (SEECS) here on Wednesday. The conference’s theme this year was Artificial intelligence – A game changer for climate change and the environment. The conference brought together renowned scholars and scientists from across the globe.

Addressing the closing session, the chief guest, State Minister for Climate Change Ms Zartaj Gul, praised NUST for organizing a conference of high academic value. Zartaj Gul said that currently our government is running a plastic bag ban campaign in Islamabad and our priority is to implement this ban in whole Pakistan.