Hike in medicine prices flayed

LAHORE: Pakistan Medical Association (PMA), Lahore, has condemned the recent increase in prices of medicines and various medical tests in public hospitals of Punjab. According to a press release, a meeting of the PMA Lahore Executive Committee presided over by its president, Prof Dr Ashraf Nizami, held on Friday also approved the launch of PMA Lahore’s medical journal “Pakistan Journal of Surgery and Medicine.”