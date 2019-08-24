Hike in medicine prices flayed

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Pakistan Medical Association (PMA), Lahore, has condemned the recent increase in prices of medicines and various medical tests in public hospitals of Punjab. According to a press release, a meeting of the PMA Lahore Executive Committee presided over by its president, Prof Dr Ashraf Nizami, held on Friday also approved the launch of PMA Lahore’s medical journal “Pakistan Journal of Surgery and Medicine.”
