Rallies in KP condemn Indian brutalities in IHK

PESHAWAR: Protest rallies were staged in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to condemn Indian brutalities in occupied Kashmir on Friday.

In the provincial capital, the traders of Gurr Mandi expressed solidarity and unity with the people of the Indian Held Kashmir. Led by the office-bearers of trader union, the traders, shopkeepers, local people and children took out a demonstration against India. They set an effigy of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chanted slogans and against the Indian government.

MARDAN: A rally was taken out to support Kashmiris in their just struggle for the right to self-determination. A large number of employees of WSSCM and other departments, traders, people belong to different walk of life participated in the rally.

MANSEHRA: The people of Torghar and its adjoining localities took out a rally to express solidarity with Kashmiris on Friday. The rally, which was started from the central bazaar, culminated outside deputy commissioner officers. A large number of people attended the rally. Also in the day, a rally was staged in Upper Kohistan. The speakers demanded plebiscite in occupied Kashmir as per the United Nations resolutions.