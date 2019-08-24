close
Sat Aug 24, 2019
A
August 24, 2019

Over 26,000 Hujjaj reach home

National

A
APP
August 24, 2019

Islamabad: Over 26,000 Pakistani hujaj including 15,000 government and 11,000 private scheme have so far returned the country, said spokesman Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony.

In a statement, he said over 8,000 hujaj have already reached Madina Munawwara. They will stay there for eight more days. He said over 100,000 hujaj were still lining at Makkah Mukarma.

The post Hajj flight operation would continue till September 15. He said that the post hajj flight operation to bring back the remaining Pakistani hujaj of government scheme would start from Madina Munawwara from Saturday.

