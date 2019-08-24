KU announces MBBS, BCom Part-II results

Karachi University on Friday announced the results of the MBBS final annual examination for the session 2019 and BCom Part-II annual examination 2018.

According to KU Controller of Examinations Professor Dr Arshad Azmi, 822 candidates were registered for the MBBS examinations, of whom 709 appeared in the exams and 596 were declared pass. The overall pass percentage was 86.25 per cent.

Shazaf Masood Sidhu, a student of the Jinnah Medical and Dental College, clinched the first position by obtaining 1,493 marks out of total 1,800 marks. Mariam Bibi, a student of the Karachi Medical and Dental College, bagged the second position with 1,468 marks while Muhammad Sarmad Shahzad Ali, a student of the Liaquat College of Medicine and Dentistry, stood third with 1,466 marks.

According to the gazette issued, 2,715 candidates were registered for BCom Part-II exams, of whom 2,481 appeared in the exams and 319 students were declared pass. The overall pass percentage was 12.86 per cent.

Virology Centre

Although Pakistan has the highest global burden of viral diseases, the country lacks resources to deal with them. Pakistan and German scientists expressed these views in a meeting recently held at Dr Panjwani Centre at Karachi University regarding a Virology centre at the varsity. ICCBS director said the Virology centre was being built in collaboration with the University of Tuebingen. The collaboration contained technical assistance, faculty, technicians’ training and guidance in building development.