Pak-Oman talks on bilateral ASA held

KARACHI: With the view to further explore avenues of mutual cooperation in the aviation industry, the delegations representing the Aeronautical Authorities of Pakistan and Oman met in Islamabad on August 22, 2019 on the request of Pakistan in pursuance of the vision of the Government of Pakistan.

The Pakistan delegation was led by the Senior Joint Secretary Aviation Division Abdul Sattar Khokhar and the Oman delegation was led by the Director of Air Transport Department of the Oman Public Authority for Civil Aviation Salim Hamed Al Husaini.

In accordance with the vision contained in the National Aviation Policy - 2019, which has been approved by the Federal Government, both delegations discussed avenues to further strengthen the aviation relations and to culminate further benefits for the aviation industries of both States. Pakistan and Oman agreed to continue consultations to work together closely to promote the aviation industries of Countries.

The Pakistan delegation consisted of Officer of Aviation Division Abdul Sattar Khokhar, Officers of Pakistan CAA Air Commodore Nasir Raza Hamdani, Syed Muzaffar Alam, Muhammad Suleman Ghouri, Shees Syed and Officers from airlines of Pakistan Ali Tahir Qasim, Raheel Ahmed and Mustafa Aleem. Oman Delegation consisted of Officers of Oman PACA Salim Hamed Al Husaini, Khalid Saed Al Saadi, Officer of Oman Air Dr. Abdulrazaq Juma Al Raisi and Officer of Salam Air Mazin Ahmad Al Salmani.***