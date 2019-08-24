Descon Technical conducts session

LAHORE: Descon Technical Institute (DTI) recently collaborated with the Department of Electrical, University of Central Punjab (UCP) Lahore to conduct a workshop on “The Power Factor and Its Computation” at Descon headquarters in Lahore, a statement said on Friday.

UCP students and faculty members were attended the event and were given presentations on a number of topics, including power factor, solar system, gateway to industrial automation and introduction to EE by Muhammad Iqbal Akhtar, head of electrical department of DTI, and his team, it added.

Abdul Qadir Khan, manager QAQC/HSE, Descon Engineering Limited, was the guest speaker and spoke on the topic of QHSE using real-time industry examples.

Moreover, the DTI team introduced NEBOSH Certification to the participants and highlighted the expertise of DTI in the subject and the benefits engineers can attain from this

certification.