close
Sat Aug 24, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
 
August 24, 2019

Descon Technical conducts session

Business

 
August 24, 2019

LAHORE: Descon Technical Institute (DTI) recently collaborated with the Department of Electrical, University of Central Punjab (UCP) Lahore to conduct a workshop on “The Power Factor and Its Computation” at Descon headquarters in Lahore, a statement said on Friday.

UCP students and faculty members were attended the event and were given presentations on a number of topics, including power factor, solar system, gateway to industrial automation and introduction to EE by Muhammad Iqbal Akhtar, head of electrical department of DTI, and his team, it added.

Abdul Qadir Khan, manager QAQC/HSE, Descon Engineering Limited, was the guest speaker and spoke on the topic of QHSE using real-time industry examples.

Moreover, the DTI team introduced NEBOSH Certification to the participants and highlighted the expertise of DTI in the subject and the benefits engineers can attain from this

certification.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Business