Naqvi to chair SECP policy board

KARACHI: The federal government has appointed S Masoud A Naqvi as Member as well as Chairman of Securities and Exchange Policy Board, a statement said on Friday.

Masoud replaces Khalid Mirza, who was removed by the government from both these positions earlier this month. The notification said the government effected these appointments in exercise of its powers conferred under subsection (1) of section 12 of the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) Act, 1997 and under sub-section (7) of section 12 of the SECP Act, 1997, respectively.