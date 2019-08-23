NA body summon FIA DG for irregularities in construction of new Islamabad Airport

ISLAMABAD: The Sub-committee of the Public Accounts Committee has summoned the Director General Federal Investigation Authority (FIA) for briefing on the irregularities and misappropriations in the construction work of the new Islamabad Airport.

Convener of the Sub-committee of the PAC Noor Alam Khan said that if the committee did not satisfy with the investigations of the FIA with regard to construction of new Islamabad Airport then it would send the case to National Accountability Bureau as only recovery was not sufficient but those who found responsible should also be punished.

“The accountability not alone of the politicians but also of those officials who were involved in misdoings,” he said.

The meeting of the sub-committee of the PAC was held with its convener Noor Alam Khan in chair to examine the audit paras relating to the Aviation Division and Foreign Office for the financial year 2016-17 and 2017-18.

Convener of the sub-committee of the PAC Noor Alam Khan expressed his strong annoyance over the absence of the Director and Deputy Director Finance of the

ASF.

He also expressed his annoyance over the unsatisfactory reply from the officials of the Aviation Division and asked about the DG Aviation.

Secretary Aviation Division said that he possess the office of DG Aviation since last eight months. He gave the reason of taking charge that the aviation division be divided into two: one for

Airport Services and regulation and it will be completed by December 31, 2019 and after the division there would be two DGs one for Airport services and other for Aviation Regulations.

However, the convener of the committee was not satisfied with the reply and directed for the appointed of full time DG Aviation and asked for making the recommendation for the appointment of the DG Aviation from Prime Minister Office. “No official should keep dual office for more than three months and no official should work in one department more than three years,” he remarked and sought the list of those heads of the departments which were heading the government department for more than three years.