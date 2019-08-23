close
Fri Aug 23, 2019
BR
Bureau report
August 23, 2019

78th pre-service course concludes

Peshawar

PESHAWAR: The 78th pre-service course conducted for 48 officers of Provincial Management Services and Excise & Taxation Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa concluded at Pakistan Provincial Services Academy here on Thursday.

Chief Secretary Muhammad Saleem Khan was the chief guest on the occasion, said a handout.

