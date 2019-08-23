78th pre-service course concludes

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PESHAWAR: The 78th pre-service course conducted for 48 officers of Provincial Management Services and Excise & Taxation Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa concluded at Pakistan Provincial Services Academy here on Thursday.
Chief Secretary Muhammad Saleem Khan was the chief guest on the occasion, said a handout.
