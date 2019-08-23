close
Police say killer of 7-year-old girl arrested

Peshawar

ABBOTTABAD: The police succeeded on Thursday to trace the culprit involved in the rape and murder of a seven years old girl in Akrehella village, an official said.

District Police Officer of Abbottabad Abbas Majeed Khan Marwat said a case was registered on August 18 after the body of the girl was found in an open area in the limits of the Nawansher Police Station.

And the case was registered to vide FIR No 406 U/S 302 and later section 376 was added to it, he added. The official said highly skilled teams were formed with the staff of CID, CIA and other law enforcing agencies. Search and the investigation was started, besides taking the blood samples for forensic tests.

He said after investigating the case along the scientific line, the police managed to reach Siraj alias Shani, a resident of Chattri village, Kala Pani. And after confirmation through DNA test, he said, the accused was booked and arrested.

The accused is a close relative of the deceased, the official said, adding, The deceased’s mother had asked him to bring her from a nearby house where she had gone. However, on his way back home, he killed the girl after raping her and fled the scene, said the official.

