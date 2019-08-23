Training for U19 Asia Cup from today

KARACHI: The training camp for ACC Under-19 Asia Cup 2019 will be held here at Hanif Mohammad High Performance Center from Friday (today).

The Asia Cup (50-overs tournament) will be played in Sri Lanka from September 5 to 14. Pakistan are placed in Group A along with India, Afghanistan and Kuwait. Pakistan will start their tournament campaign on September 5 with a match against Afghanistan. They will take on arch-rivals India on September 7. The colts in green will play their last group match on September 9 against Kuwait.

The semi-finals will be played on September 12 and the final on September 14. The 15 selected players are as Rohail Nazir (Islamabad) (captain, wicket-keeper), Haider Ali (Rawalpindi) (vice-captain), Aamir Ali (Larkana), Abu Huraira (DM Jamali), Abdul Wahid Bangalzai (Quetta), Akhtar Shah (Quetta), Fahad Munir (Lahore), Mohammad Aamir (Peshawar), Abbas Afridi (FATA), Basit Ali (Multan), Mohammad Haris (Peshawar), Irfan Khan (Faisalabad), Mohammad Wasim JR (FATA), Naseem Shah (Lahore) and Qasim Akram (Lahore).