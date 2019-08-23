close
Fri Aug 23, 2019
AFP
August 23, 2019

Russia sends its first humanoid robot Fedor into space

World

AFP
August 23, 2019

MOSCOW: Russia on Thursday launched an unmanned rocket carrying a life-size humanoid robot that will spend 10 days learning to assist astronauts on the International Space Station.

Named Fedor, short for Final Experimental Demonstration Object Research, the robot is the first ever sent up by Russia. Fedor blasted off in a Soyuz MS-14 spacecraft at 6:38 am Moscow time (0338 GMT) from Russia’s Baikonur cosmodrome in Kazakhstan. The Soyuz is set to dock with the space station on Saturday and stay till September 7. Instead of cosmonauts, Fedor, also known as Skybot F850, was strapped into a specially adapted pilot’s seat, with a small Russian flag in hand.

"Let’s go. Let’s go," the robot was heard saying during launch, repeating the famous phrase used by first man in space Yuri Gagarin. The silvery anthropomorphic robot stands 1.80 metres tall and weighs 160 kilogrammes. Fedor has Instagram and Twitter accounts with posts saying it is learning new skills such as opening a bottle of water. In the station, it will trial those manual skills in very low gravity.

