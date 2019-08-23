Balochistan youth festival held to promote message of peace

TURBAT: A four-day youth festival was held in Turbat district of Balochistan province to spread the message of peace and harmony while countering the menace of terrorism and extremism in the society.

The series of events titled Youth Peace Mela was organised by the University of Turbat from August 19-22 in collaboration with the Islamic Research Institute, International Islamic University, Islamabad.

A large number of faculty members and students from across Makran Division, renowned scholars and district as well as provincial government officials participated in the events. Makran Division Commissioner Captain (retd) Tariq Zehri, IRI Director General Dr Ziaul Haq and University of Turbat Vice Chancellor Dr Abdul Razaq Sabir were prominent among those who spoke on the occasion.

The main objective of the four-day activity was to promote the message of peace among youth. Two days of the festival were dedicated for youth mobilisation while different workshops and seminars were held during the remaining days under the banners of Paigham-e-Pakistan and Dukhtaran-e-Pakistan.

Different programmes and tableaus related to music, culture, lok virsa and history were part of the festival. Cultural stalls, sand art stalls, book stalls and food court were also set up at the festival. A special stall was established to express solidarity with the Kashmiri brothers.A wall titled Pakistan Aman Mela Wall was also set up at the festival.