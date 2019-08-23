Forex reserves rise to $15.604 billion

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves increased to $15.604 billion during the week ended August 17 from $15.577 billion in the previous week, the central bank reported on Thursday.
However, foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan fell $26 million to $8.238 billion. The decline in the forex reserves is attributed to external debt servicing and other official payments.
The foreign exchange reserves of commercial banks rose to $7.366 billion from $7.313 billion in the previous week, it added.
