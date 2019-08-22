DG Petroleum Concessions Qazi Saleem made OSD

ISLAMABAD: In a major development, Director General Petroleum Concession (GDPC) Qazi Muhammad Saleem has been made OSD one day before Eidul Azha, one of the top officials at Petroleum Division told The News.

This development has surprised many as only 6 months left in his service tenure. However, the top official said that one of the government agencies report about him forced the decision makers to make him OSD and has also been sacked from the board of directors (BoDs) of Pakistan State Oil, Sui Northern and Sui Southern. He was earlier representing the government as one of directors in BoDs in the three entities.

Since he is no more DGPC, he has been sacked from the BoDs of the public sector companies of Sui Northern, Sui Southern and PSO.

When contacted, Additional Secretary and Spokesman for Petroleum Division Sher Afgan confirmed saying that Qazi Muhammad Saleem is no more DGPC as he has been made OSD. Spokesman showed inability in sharing the causes behind his ouster and making him as OSD when asked if he has been ousted because of the report of a government agency against his repute vis-a-vis his financial integrity. However, he said that in his place, director Mr Imran has been given the look-after charge of GDPC for the time being.

This correspondent made many attempts to make contact with Qazi Muhammad Saleem and sent him a questionnaire to his whatsapp, asking for reasons behind his sacking and making him OSD, he read the questionnaire but he didn’t respond when he was asked to share his version over the development. He was also contacted on his cell phone but he opted to stay silent.

However, sources close to the DG Petroleum Concessions termed the allegation against the official false and fabricated, adding that his financial integrity has been impeccable throughout his professional career. They said that it will be proved when investigated at a proper forum.

One of the top mandarins said factually he had applied for the post of Executive Director General, Policy Wing in Petroleum Division, Energy Ministry knowing the fact his six months left to complete his service tenure. However, for appointment against any post, Imran Khan government has initiated a process under which the candidate has to get the character certificate from the agencies. The government agency has not cleared him saying Qazi Muhmammad Saleem does not enjoy a fair reputation vis-à-vis his financial integrity. When the top management got IB report, it decided to make him OSD with immediate effect and also decided not to entertain him in the process for being eligible for the post of Executive Director General Policy Wing in Petroleum Division.

According to the official website of Petroleum Division, the government is looking for a dynamic, energetic and outstanding candidate having deep understanding of the E & P in Oil and Gas sectors for appointment as EDG on contract basis for a period of 2 years. Qazi Muhammad Saleem was being considered the potential candidate but after the secrete report of agencies about him left no option with the decision makers but to make him OSD and declare him not fit for the new assignment.