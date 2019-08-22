Tayyab, Madina get top seedings

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Tayyab Aslam and Madina Zafar have been seeded No 1 for men’s and women’s international events, respectively, getting under way from August 26-30 here at the Mushaf Squash Complex.
The men’s event carries prize money of $10,000 while for women’s it is $5,000.
The PSA event for men is meant only for Pakistani players and an effort on part of the Pakistan Squash Federation to keep leading players’ international ranking intact.
