Tayyab, Madina get top seedings

ISLAMABAD: Tayyab Aslam and Madina Zafar have been seeded No 1 for men’s and women’s international events, respectively, getting under way from August 26-30 here at the Mushaf Squash Complex.

The men’s event carries prize money of $10,000 while for women’s it is $5,000.

The PSA event for men is meant only for Pakistani players and an effort on part of the Pakistan Squash Federation to keep leading players’ international ranking intact.