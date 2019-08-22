Woman robbed

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PESHAWAR: Robbers snatched Rs500,000 from a woman in Hashtnagri locality in the provincial capital on Wednesday. It was learnt that Mrs Younas was going to Faqirabad in an auto-rickshaw when two armed motorcyclists intercepted her near Faqirabad. The robbers snatched the purse from the woman and escaped.
