Thu Aug 22, 2019
BR
Bureau report
August 22, 2019

Woman robbed

Peshawar

PESHAWAR: Robbers snatched Rs500,000 from a woman in Hashtnagri locality in the provincial capital on Wednesday. It was learnt that Mrs Younas was going to Faqirabad in an auto-rickshaw when two armed motorcyclists intercepted her near Faqirabad. The robbers snatched the purse from the woman and escaped.

