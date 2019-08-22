Lok Virsa to hold I-Day celebrations from today

Islamabad : The National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) will hold the 10-day long Independence Day celebrations from August 22 to August 31.

Minister for Federal education, Professional Training, National History and Literary Heritage Shafqat Mehmood will be the chief guest at the occasion.

The minister will inaugurate ten-day-long celebrations on Thursday, at Lok Virsa Heritage Museum, Shakarparian.