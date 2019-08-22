Another minor abused in Islamabad

Islamabad : Another minor has been molested in Tarlai falling in the jurisdiction of Koral Police Station, police said Wednesday.

The police have lodged first information report (FIR) and arrested a 15-year-old alleged rapist and initiated the investigation.

The little victim was shifted to PIMS hospital in critical condition where he was stated stable and out of danger, the hospital sources said.

A non-government organisation, dealing with child abuse case, expressing concern over the increasing incidents of kidnapping and raping children, said that the police authorities should take notice of the alarming situation.

Waqar Hussain Shah, a resident of Sudheer Chawk, Tarlai, told the Koral police saying that he was on job on Tuesday, when his wife informed him that his 4-year-old son was in critical condition. He rushed home and found his son unconscious. He took his son to PIMS hospital where the doctor confirmed that the minor was molested.

He said that his son later told him that he was playing in the street when his neighbour 15-year-old Zohaib alias Shaan took him to his house and raped him forcibly. He later pushed him out of the house and ran away.

A police spokesman said that the inspector general of police and DIG Operations, taking notice on the issue, asked the relevant police to take immediate action, lodge FIR and arrest the culprit. The spokesman said that SP (Rural) Malik Naeem and SHO Koral reached the scene and initiated investigation. The police arrested alleged culprit Zohaib alias Shaan after lodging FIR under section 377 PPC. The police have obtained physical remand for investigation.