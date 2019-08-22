Master plan for mother, child hospital approved

LAHORE: Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid chaired a meeting at Fatima Jinnah Medical University regarding mother and child hospital here on Wednesday.

Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has said on the occasion that state-of-the-art mother and child hospital will be a game-changer. International level medical facilities will be provided in this hospital.

Facility of proper parking, sewerage, operation theatres, wards and other best medical facilities will be there to ensure mother and child health. She has given approval of master plan for new mother and child hospital.

Fatima Jinnah Medical University Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Aamir Zaman Khan, Medical Superintendent Sir Ganga Ram Hospital Dr Fayyaz Butt, Chief Planning Officer Abdul Haq Bhatti, MD Children Hospital Dr Saleem and other officers were also present.