COMSATS hosts Chinese varsity team

LAHORE: COMSATS University Islamabad, Lahore Campus hosted a senior delegation from Guangzhou University, Guangzhou China.

According to a press release issued here on Wednesday, this visit was a result of existing research collaboration between the Interdisciplinary Research Centre in Biomedical Materials (IRCBM) at COMSATS University Islamabad, Lahore Campus and the Centre for Advanced Analytical Science at Guangzhou University, China. The visiting delegation included Prof Qixue Zhang, Vice President of the Guangzhou University, Ms Biru Liang, Director of the International Office in Guangzhou University, Congmin Liu, Deputy Director of the Science & Research Office, Prof Li Niu, Professor at the Center for Advanced Analytical Science, c/o School of Chemistry and Chemical Engineering at Guangzhou University, Prof Dongxue Han Professor at the Center for Advanced Analytical Science, c/o School of Chemistry and Chemical Engineering at Guangzhou University.

Guangzhou University and COMSATS University Islamabad signed an intent document for scientific cooperation between the two universities. Prof Qixue Zhang highlighted the brotherly relations between the two countries and said that the time is ideal for scientific and research. ***