England confirm Pakistan, West Indies Tests for 2020

LEEDS, United Kingdom: The England and Wales Cricket Board released the international fixtures for the next season on Wednesday, with a packed programme featuring visits by Pakistan, West Indies, Australia and Ireland.England will play three Tests against Pakistan, at Lord’s, Old Trafford and Trent Bridge.

The Oval, the south London headquarters of Surrey, usually hosts the last Test of an English season but in 2020 it will launch the programme instead. England will make a break from tradition by staging the opening Test of their 2020 home season at the stadium.

After the Oval, England will face the West Indies in Tests at Edgbaston and Lord’s. Both the West Indies and Pakistan series will count towards the World Test Championship table. In one-day cricket, World Cup-winners England will face Australia and Ireland in three-match series, with the last game against the latter ending the England calendar at the Oval on September 15.

Meanwhile England’s preparations for next year’s Twenty20 World Cup will continue with six short-form matches split between Australia and Pakistan. ECB chief executive Tom Harrison, announcing the schedule, said: “The ICC World Test Championship will add significance and context to the Test series against West Indies and Pakistan.

“England’s ODI contests against Australia, and Ireland will see the world champions return to home soil with big crowds expected at all venues. “With further interest in T20 cricket, the six-matches against Australia and the world number one side Pakistan will offer a fascinating guide to form ahead of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in Australia during the autumn of 2020.”

England Men’s International Schedule 2020

v West Indies

Test series

04-08 Jun: 1st Test, England v West Indies, The Oval

12-16 Jun: 2nd Test, England v West Indies, Edgbaston

25-29 Jun: 3rd Test, England v West Indies, Lord’s

v Australia

IT20 series

Jul 03: 1st IT20, England v Australia, Riverside

Jul 05: 2nd IT20, England v Australia, Old Trafford

Jul 07: 3rd IT20, England v Australia, Headingley

One-day International Series

Jul 11: 1st ODI, England v Australia, Lord’s

Jul 14: 2nd ODI, England v Australia, Southampton

Jul 16: 3rd ODI, England v Australia, Bristol

v Pakistan

Jul 30-Aug 03: 1st Test, England v Pakistan, Lord’s

Aug 07-11: 2nd Test, England v Pakistan, Old Trafford

Aug 20-24: 3rd Test, England v Pakistan, Trent Bridge

IT20 Series

Aug 29: 1st IT20, England v Pakistan, Headingley

Aug 31: 2nd IT20, England v Pakistan, Cardiff

Sep 02: 3rd IT20, England v Pakistan, Southampton

v Ireland

Sep 10: 1st ODI, England v Ireland, Trent Bridge

Sep 12: 2nd ODI, England v Ireland, Edgbaston

Sep 15: 3rd ODI, England v Ireland, The Oval.