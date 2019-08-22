New PCB constitution receives approval

KARACHI: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has received notification from the Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC), confirming the cabinet division’s approval of the new PCB Constitution 2019 which comes into effect on August 19, 2019, the PCB said on Wednesday.

As per Clause 49 (1), the existing BoG shall continue for a period until, at least, four members of the BoG are notified from amongst a pool of seven members (three Cricket Associations and four independent members).

The composition of the Board of Governors (BoG) will eventually be as follows: “Three members being presidents of the Cricket Associations (on rotation basis as per applicable regulations to be shared in due course), two members nominated by the patron, four independent members, including at least one female member, Chief Executive of the PCB, federal secretary of the Ministry of IPC as ex-officio (non-voting) member,” the PCB said.

The 16 regional cricket associations will be replaced by six cricket associations including Balochistan Cricket Association, Central Punjab Cricket Association, Southern Punjab Cricket Association, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Cricket Association, Northern Cricket Association and Sindh Cricket Association. Similarly, District Cricket Associations will be replaced by City Cricket Associations. Both Cricket Associations and City Cricket Associations shall be governed in accordance with their respective model constitutions, which will be approved by the BoG.

Cricket Associations will be sharing more responsibility and providing a forum for City Cricket Associations to pursue better and effective regulations and governance of cricket within their respective jurisdiction.

The PCB Chairman, president of each cricket association, president of the Blind Cricket Council, president of Deaf and Dumb Cricket Association, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Operating Officer of the PCB as ex-officio members will form the PCB General Council.

The office of the chairman and CEO have been split. The Managing Director has now been redesignated as the Chief Executive. “To strengthen governance structures, clause 12 (c) has been added, which requires the Board to implement best corporate governance practices that promote ethical culture in the Board, while nominations, HR and remuneration, and risk management committees have been introduced through clause 12 (h).”