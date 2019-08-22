KPK finance minister meets Careem officials in Dubai

Dubai: An engaging panel discussion on how government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is leading amongst all other provinces towards progressive regulatory framework for Online Market places such as Careem was held in its headquarters in Dubai.

The renowned panel included Taimur Jhagra, Minister Finance, KP and Senior Leaders from Careem including Mudassir Sheikha, Co- Founder and CEO, Junaid Iqbal, MD Careem Pay and Zeeshan Hasib Baig, General Manager Pakistan.

The discussion revolved around recent progressive fiscal measures taken by the Finance Minister and KP’s cabinet for understanding the business model of Online Marketplace platforms which have an immense potential to create jobs in Pakistan.

The province of KP despite facing the repercussions of the ‘War on Terror’ for over a decade, has been extremely progressive in introducing the most favourable regulatory framework for the industry out of the four provinces through the introduction of a subcategory of ride-hailing and a minimal tax rate of 2 percent on platform’s share giving exemptions to Independent Service providers such as Captains. This has allowed for unhampered growth of the industry in KP with the creation of thousands of new jobs, attracting further investment in the province.****