Wed Aug 21, 2019
AFP
August 21, 2019

Sri Lanka rejects criticism of new army chief

World

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka Tuesday rejected as "unwarranted and unacceptable" mounting international criticism of the appointment of a general accused of war crimes as the island nation´s army chief.

The foreign ministry called the appointment of Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva as commander of the Sri Lankan army a "sovereign decision" by President Maithripala Sirisena.

"Foreign entities trying to influence the decisions and internal administrative processes of public service promotions in Sri Lanka is unwarranted and unacceptable," the ministry said in a statement.

Colombo added that the international condemnations were "based on allegations". "Articulating a position of concern... is regrettable and contrary to the principles of natural justice," the ministry added. The statement came amid a chorus of opposition to Silva, who has been accused by the United Nations of committing war crimes during the final stages of Sri Lanka´s separatist conflict.

Silva was the commanding officer of an army division in the island´s northern warzone in the final months of the military offensive against Tamil Tiger rebels in 2009. UN rights chief Michelle Bachelet said Monday she was "deeply troubled" by Silva´s appointment.

