Lehmann delighted at Yorkshire return

LONDON: Darren Lehmann, who stood down as Australia coach in the wake of the ball-tampering scandal, is to take charge of the Leeds-based team in next year’s inaugural The Hundred tournament.

The 49-year-old—who was cleared of involvement in the scandal which resulted in Steve Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft being banned—told Press Association Sport he was delighted to be returning to Yorkshire.

The former Australian batsman who represented his country in 27 Tests and 117 One Day Internationals was part of the Yorkshire side that won the county championship in 2001, their first since 1968. “It’s great to be back. I hoped I’d get the chance when I heard about it and I’m so excited the opportunity came along,” Lehmann told PA, 18 months on from the so-called ‘sandpaper-gate’ scandal in South Africa in March last year.