Wed Aug 21, 2019
Our Correspondent
August 21, 2019

PTI expands its media team

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Tuesday expanded its media team and appointed Anila Khawaja as Head of International Media.

A notification of her appointment has been issued by the PTI Central Secretary Information Ahmad Jawad, who expressed best wishes for Anila Khawaja on her new assignment.

She will be responsible for communication with foreign media. Anila Khawaja has been affiliated with PTI since 2005 and has performed duties in the information department.

