August 21, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
August 21, 2019

Teenager dies

Peshawar

August 21, 2019

BUNER: A teenager died and his friend sustained injuries after falling into a ravine in Chagharzai locality on Tuesday, sources said. They said Noor Muhammad and Murshid got off a van after returning from a cricket match in Batara village. They fell into a ravine while scuffling over payment of fare. The sources said that 19-year-old Murshid died on the spot while Noor Muhammad was wounded. The injured was shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital.

