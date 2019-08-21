Teenager dies

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
BUNER: A teenager died and his friend sustained injuries after falling into a ravine in Chagharzai locality on Tuesday, sources said. They said Noor Muhammad and Murshid got off a van after returning from a cricket match in Batara village. They fell into a ravine while scuffling over payment of fare. The sources said that 19-year-old Murshid died on the spot while Noor Muhammad was wounded. The injured was shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital.
