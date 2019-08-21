Police, prosecution dept sign MoU for early challan submission

LAHORE: The inspector general of police, Punjab, has said that timely provision of justice to the citizens by improving the mechanism of investigation is the top priority of Punjab Police.

He said this during a ceremony held to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Punjab Police and Prosecution Department. The MoU was signed to address the issues of delay in submission of challans in courts and other objections so that the challans of cases could be submitted in court with mutual cooperation of investigation officers and prosecutors.

According to the MoU signed between Punjab Police and Prosecution Department, the challan submitted under Section 173 by investigation officer will be sent to a prosecutor for identification of defects and objections, whereas, the prosecutor would return it to the investigation officer within three days and the investigation officer will be duty-bound to resubmit it after rectifying or removing the objections within three days. If the investigation officer required time exceeding three days for removal of objections, he would inform the prosecutor concerned in writing with reasons but the extra time would not exceed three days. If the investigation officer fails to resubmit the report within the extended time, the prosecutor would write a letter to the DPO concerned to take action against the investigation officer so that departmental action might be taken.

During the MoU signing ceremony, Prosecutor General Punjab Rana Muhammad Arif Kamal said that the MoU signed between Punjab Police and Prosecution Department would bring about beneficial results and it would also boost the process of timely investigation of cases and provision of quick relief and justice to the public.

Meanwhile, the inspector general of police, Punjab, suspended Badami Bagh Police Station SHO Sohail Kazmi due to incomplete history sheet record of proclaimed offenders. He also directed issuance of a displeasure letter to the Badami Bagh DSP.

During his visits to different police stations of Lahore and Sheikhupura, including Badami Bagh, Sheikhupura B Division and Shahdara police stations, he checked the under-investigation cases, proclaimed offenders’ data, duty roasters and beat charts of officials. He was also briefed about the complaints received at the front desks and the steps taken to address them.

The IG said that now he would check police stations and police offices himself across the province. He also warned that there was no place for those who caused trouble to citizens instead of resolving their issues.

Citizens in the area of Shahdara police station apprised the IG of their problems. He ordered registration of an FIR on the application of a citizen, Ibrar and a woman Sadia. He directed the officials to resolve their matter. Meanwhile, the citizens present there chanted slogans in favour of the IG and praised his efforts to reform police.

Workshop: Lahore police in collaboration with Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CPWB) organised a training workshop at District Police Lines, Qila Gujjar Singh here on Tuesday. Child Protection Legal Officer Miss Saba delivered a lecture on the awareness about children laws during the training workshop. Police officers, including 20 SHOs and 25 in-charge investigation participated in the workshop. Child protection officer Rizwan Haider, Muhammad Amin and Zahra Umer also delivered lectures regarding awareness about rights of children and protection and precautionary steps. All SHOs and in-charge investigation appointed in Lahore will impart training during the workshop which will continue until August 24.

