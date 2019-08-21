Softball instructor Renny arrives for holding coaching clinic

KARACHI: World Softball Baseball Confederation (WBSC) senior instructor Michael Alan Renney reached Karachi on Tuesday to conduct Softball Asia Pakistan Coaching Clinic which will be held here from August 22 (tomorrow) to 24.

Softball Federation of Pakistan (SFP) secretary Asif Azeem, vice president Zeeshan Merchant and other officials received Renney at Jinnah International Airport. Renney is a seasoned instructor, having 35 years of experience. He has conducted coaching clinics in 52 countries in his career.

Renney met Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Shalwani on Tuesday. The latter thanked Renney and praised SFP for hosting the coaching clinic. He said that it would help Pakistan coaches get world-class training at their own backyard.

“It is definitely a big achievement for SFP to host an international-level coaching course in Pakistan,” he said. Shalwani added that Pakistan has immense talent in sports and if players and officials got such opportunities Pakistan could achieve milestones in all sports.

He further said that he would do his best to establish first softball stadium in the provincial metropolis soon. He added that international coaches from Malaysia Hanfia Bin Mohammad and Noor Hajar Hameed would arrive on Wednesday (today) to attend the clinic. WBSC General Secretary Beng Choo Low will also come to Karachi to attend the closing ceremony of the coaching clinic.