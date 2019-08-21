Lara to focus on sharpening West Indies’ mental approach

SAINT JOHN’S, Antigua and Barbuda: Former West Indies captain Brian Lara on Tuesday underlined the need for team’s red-ball cricketers to work on their “mental approach” to the game, an aspect he himself would “strongly” prepare for during his own playing career.

Lara’s views comes two days prior to the start of West Indies’ two-Test home series against India, with both him and Ramnaresh Sarwan part of the side’s pre-series camp in Antigua. “Where I feel I can make an impact is their mental approach to the game,” Lara told CWI’s website.

“I feel as if I was to strike on one thing that I was decent at was mentally where I prepared myself strongly. The practical side is there for the young players but I feel mentally they can grow a little bit and learn a little bit more.”

Lara, 50, emphasised that the 2-1 series triumph against England at home earlier this year was an accomplishment that bodes well for the team heading into their first assignment in the World Test Championship.

“The performance against England to win a series at home, I think is the start of something really good for us. We must lay the foundation at home first before we travel abroad in foreign conditions to sort of take command of situations.”

Lara added he was impressed with the “intensity”, skills-set and technical acumen of the current line of West Indies’ Test players, including the 13-man squad for the games against India, which he admitted did play a part in his decision to get involved. “I decided to join the camp simply because I feel this present crop of West Indies players, especially in the Test arena, is the right group of players,” he said.