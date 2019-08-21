close
Wed Aug 21, 2019
August 21, 2019

Contempt of court notice

National

 
August 21, 2019

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Tuesday issued a contempt of court notice to secretary Home, IGP, Swabi DPO and FIA DG in contempt of court petition filed by a woman from Kyrgyzstan seeking safe recovery of her minor son in Pakistan. A division bench issued a notice to the respondent officials in the contempt of court petition. They were directed to submit a progress report.

