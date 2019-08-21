KP IGP, other officials order foolproof security for Muharram

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inspector General of Police (IGP) Muhammad Naeem Khan has directed police officials to adopt foolproof security measures and ensure peaceful observance of Muharram throughout the province.

The directives were issued to the officials after receiving a detailed briefing on the security plan for Muharram at the Central Police Office here on Tuesday. The police chief was briefed about the security plan for Muharram in respective regions.

Additional IGP Investigation, DIGs Special Branch, Operations, CCPO, DIG CTD and all RPOs attended the meeting. The police chief pointed out that police would perform duty as a frontline force and no loopholes would be allowed in the security arrangements.

He directed the participants to take effective and foolproof security measures for sectarian harmony during Muharram. The participants of the meeting were directed to review the security arrangements and organize snap checking with special emphasis on motorcycles with fake and without number plates. They were also directed for the deployment of police at rooftops in sensitive areas and plugging of all streets leading to imambargahs.

The officials were directed to carry out checking at the macro level and, make a video recording of all mourning procession, strictly discourage provocative speeches and hate literature.

ABBOTTABAD: District Police Officer (DPO) of Abbottabad Abbas Majeed Marwat has directed the officers and jawans to take foolproof measures for peaceful observance of Ashura Muharram.

The DPO was speaking at a meeting in which members of the Amn Committee, Dispute Resolution Council, Ahle Tashee Council, Abbottabad Press Club, trade unions and police officers participated.

A detailed briefing was given on the occasion about the processions and gatherings of Muharram. The DPO was also briefed about the routes of the processions and the security measures taken on these routes.