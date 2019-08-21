Paragon City scam

Khwaja brothers indictment delayed till Sept 4

LAHORE: An accountability court on Tuesday once again delayed the indictment of former railways minister Khwaja Saad Rafique and his brother Khwaja Salman Rafique, who was a health minister in Paragon City reference, filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) against them.

The court adjourned further hearing till Sept 4, with a direction to the bureau for provision of readable reference documents to Khwaja brothers till the next date of hearing. Accountability Court Judge Syed Jawadul Hassan conducted the reference proceedings wherein Khwaja brothers were produced on expiry of their judicial remand term.

The court observed that Khawaja brothers would be indicted on the next date of hearing, while extending their judicial remand till Sept 4. Earlier, the court had fixed August 8 for indictment.