Wed Aug 21, 2019
August 21, 2019

Gold rises by Rs500/tola

Business

August 21, 2019

KARACHI: Gold prices increased by Rs500/tola in the local market on Tuesday. According to All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, prices rose to Rs88,500/tola. Similarly, price of 10 grams gold increased by Rs435 to Rs75,874. In the international market, gold prices increased by $6/ounce to $1,504/ounce. Jewellers claimed the prices in the local market were still traded Rs1,500/tola below the rates in the Dubai gold market.

