Gold rises by Rs500/tola

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Gold prices increased by Rs500/tola in the local market on Tuesday. According to All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, prices rose to Rs88,500/tola. Similarly, price of 10 grams gold increased by Rs435 to Rs75,874. In the international market, gold prices increased by $6/ounce to $1,504/ounce. Jewellers claimed the prices in the local market were still traded Rs1,500/tola below the rates in the Dubai gold market.
KARACHI: Gold prices increased by Rs500/tola in the local market on Tuesday. According to All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, prices rose to Rs88,500/tola. Similarly, price of 10 grams gold increased by Rs435 to Rs75,874. In the international market, gold prices increased by $6/ounce to $1,504/ounce. Jewellers claimed the prices in the local market were still traded Rs1,500/tola below the rates in the Dubai gold market.