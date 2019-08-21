Gold rises by Rs500/tola

KARACHI: Gold prices increased by Rs500/tola in the local market on Tuesday. According to All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, prices rose to Rs88,500/tola. Similarly, price of 10 grams gold increased by Rs435 to Rs75,874. In the international market, gold prices increased by $6/ounce to $1,504/ounce. Jewellers claimed the prices in the local market were still traded Rs1,500/tola below the rates in the Dubai gold market.