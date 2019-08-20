close
Tue Aug 20, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
August 20, 2019

20 outlaws held, arms seized in Hangu

National

OC
Our Correspondent
August 20, 2019

HANGU: The police claimed to have arrested 20 outlaws and seized arms from them during a search and strike operation in the district. Speaking to media persons on Monday, District Police Officer (DPO) Ihsanullah Khan said the police launched the search and strike operations against the anti-social elements and arrested 20 outlaws.

He said the police also seized arms including one Kalashnikov, six pistols, a rifle, 1100 grams hashish and a bottle of liquor. The official said the police also checked 11 sensitive locations, 13 houses, six hotels, five schools and 460 vehicles. The DPO asked the people to cooperate with the law-enforcement agencies by keeping an eye on the movement of the suspicious elements in their surroundings.

