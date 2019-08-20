Test cricket suit me, says Cornwall

BARBADOS: Spin bowling all-rounder Rahkeem Cornwall, who received his maiden call-up to the West Indies Test squad for the India series, believes his consistency makes him well suited for the longer format.

Cornwall, 26, who has been playing first-class cricket since 2014, has scored 2224 runs and taken 260 wickets in 55 games. He was impressive in the unofficial Test series against India A and scored two half-centuries in the first two games. He also took four wickets in the first match.

Cornwall’s consistent performances did not go unnoticed and the West Indies selection panel was only happy to add him to the Test squad as a back-up to Roston Chase and to equip the team with a lower-order batting option.

“Rahkeem has been performing consistently over a long period of time and has proven to be a match-winner, so we believe his elevation to the Test squad is merited at this time,” Robert Haynes, the head of West Indies’ interim selection panel, had said.

The 6’6’’ bowler expressed delight at his call-up and now wants to prove himself if he gets a chance to play in the first Test, which begins on August 22. “The feeling (on getting called up) is great — it’s something I’ve been pushing to achieve for a long time. The feeling would be great if I was picked in the first Test. I just would want to go out and

perform and don’t disappoint my friends and family,” Cornwall said in an interview

on the Cricket West Indies website.

“I believe the Test format suits my game because of the consistency a player needs over a long period of time to be successful, and I’ve enjoyed that challenge so far in my career playing first-class cricket.”In 2018, Cornwall picked up 54 wickets in nine matches at an average of 17.68. His top performance that year came against the England Lions while playing for the West Indies A team, where he clinched 19 wickets at an average of 18.42 and was instrumental in their 3-0 win over the tourists. He was equally good in the one-day matches against India A last month and claimed nine wickets in six games.

“The A team preparation has been very good,” he said. “England Lions and India A were two quality opposition teams featuring guys that played Test cricket. Overall it has been very challenging and it was a good place to test skills that I’ve been trying to perfect every year in our domestic competition.

“I’ve been putting in a lot of work over the last couple of months. I’ve always pushed myself. I feel I can go on and I think the on field results I’ve achieved have shown the progress I’m making.”