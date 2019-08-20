Jinnah Golf Tour tees off

LAHORE: The Jinnah Golf Development Tour 2019 got under way at the Airmen Golf Club Course on Monday. The second tier golf professionals will engage in a battle for honors and At the end of the first round, the most accomplished one was Ali Sher of Karachi Golf Club.

Through immaculate shot making Ali Sher Akbar compiled regulation pars that fetched him a splendid score of gross 70,two under par.Another one who came up with an under par round was M. Rizwan of Lahore Gymkhana. The score of gross 71,one under par achieved by him will serve as a motivational force.

Three competing second tier professionals ended up with par rounds of gross 72. Atiqur Rehman of Karachi Golf Club was one and two others were Sunny Masih (Lahore Gymkhana) and Asif Shafiq (Lahore Garrison).

A few more notable performances came from Shan Pervez (Lahore Garrison) and Zahir Shah (KP).Their rounds of 73 were the result of steady play and commendable putting on the greens.