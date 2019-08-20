APC tasks Rahbar committee to draft ‘charter of demands’ in one week

ISLAMABAD: The All Parties Conference (APC) of opposition parties on Monday directed its Rehbar Committee to prepare ‘charter of demands’ for proposed protests in one week, as the committee will be meeting on August 26.

Addressing a press conference after the APC here, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman said the incumbent government had set the worst example of bad governance during its one year tenure, which led to the prevailing situation as the country was facing economic problems and security issues.

He said: “Every countryman is upset due to anti-masses policies of the government. Price hike has made life of common man miserable; youths are worried due to unemployment; and the business community is agonised due to huge taxes imposed on it.”

Terming the three-year extension in tenure of Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa a usual decision, he said the decision should not be looked from political point of view as extension in tenures of government employees was a routine matter.

Meanwhile, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Monday Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) had once again ditched Maulana Fazlur Rehman, chief of his own faction of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F).

In a tweet, she said the all-party conference of the opposition, called by Maulana Fazl, had flopped due to back pain of PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif and organisational tour of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

She questioned that how the opposition leaders, who did not mutually speak truth, would speak truth to the people. She said there was a difference in the agenda of Maulana Fazl and these parties which were working on “save looted money agenda”.

Dr Awan asked the JUI-F chief to leave the PPP and PML-N and raise his voice for the rights of besieged people of Indian occupied Kashmir.