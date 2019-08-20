Girls bag most top positions in HSSC exam

Islamabad: With the pass rate being at 78.96 per cent, girls claimed most of the top three group positions in the 2019 Higher Secondary School Certificate examinations' results announced by the Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education here on Monday.

A total of 64,223 regular, private and ex-candidates sat the HSSC Part-II examinations and the board declared 50,712 of them successful.

In Pre-Medical Group, the first position was shared by Ayesha Maqbool of the Army Public School and College for Girls, Hamayun Road, Rawalpindi, and Mariam Javed of the Punjab College of Information Technology for Women, Khayaban-i-Sadiq, Sargodha, with 1,056 marks, while the second position went to Aqsa Mustafa of the Punjab College of Information Technology for Women, Khayaban-i-Sadiq, Sargodha, with 1,053 marks and the third to Hamna Farooq with 1,052 marks.

In Pre-Engineering Group, the first position was shared by Muhammad Hamza Muddasir of the Bahria College, Islamabad, and Zainab Ghauri of the Punjab College, F-8/4, Islamabad, with 1,046 marks, while the second position was clinched by Hamdah Munir of the Islamabad Model College for Girls, F-10/2, with 1,045 marks and third by Muhammad Hamza of the Fazaia Degree College, Shorkot Cantonment, with 1,039 marks.

In General Science Group, the first position was obtained by Huma Ahmed from Base College, Wah Cantt with 1,018 marks, while the second position was taken by Fatima Sehar from Punjab College Nazimuddin Road, F-8/4, Islamabad with 1,008 marks.

Anoosha Fatima from Army Public School and College, Jhelum Cantt got the third position with 994 marks.

In Commerce Group, the first position was clinched by Moqadass Meherban from Punjab College of Commerce, Rawalpindi with 938 marks and the second position was secured by Tasmia Imtiaz from Punjab College of Information Technology Abpara, Islamabad with 933 marks.

The third position was achieved by Bushra Mehboob from Punjab College of Commerce, Peshawar Road, Rawalpindi with 931 marks.

In Humanities Group, the first position was taken by Zainab Nadeem Malik from Mashal Degree College for Women, Wah Cantt with 973 marks. The second position was secured by Safa from Punjab College of Information Technology Abpara, Islamabad with 948 marks while the third position was clinched by Mehreen Khalid from F.G College for Women, Kashmir Road, Rawalpindi with 941 marks.

The exam results were formally declared during a special ceremony on the FBISE premises, which had Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood as the chief guest.

Parliamentary Secretary for Federal Education Wajiha Akram, FBISE Chairman Dr Ikram Ali Malik, high-achievers and their parents were also in attendance.

The minister congratulated the position holders, especially girls. He said a number of students and parents had approached him demanding the early announcement of the HSSC exam results as they had to apply for admissions in the national and international universities and that the FBISE at his request ensured it a week in advance. The minister asked nationwide educational boards to announce HSSC exam results by August 1. He said the quality of education at the intermediate level was poor so the ministry was striving to improve it.

"We are introducing BS programme like developed countries to improve the standards of education," he said. The minister also launched a tree plantation campaign at educational institutions by sapling a tree at the federal board.