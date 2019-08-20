close
Tue Aug 20, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
August 20, 2019

ACE reclaims state land

Lahore

LAHORE: On the directives of Punjab government and Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab Director General (DG) Gohar Nafees, ACE Lahore Region-A started a crackdown on illegal occupants of state land. A team of ACE retrieved eight-kanal and 12-Marla land in a grand operation at Mauza Manwan in Lahore on Monday. Under ACE Lahore Region-A Director Shah Zaib Hasnain, the action was taken against. The land worth Rs180 million was retrieved from illegal and influential occupants in an operation led by Assistant Director, ACE, Muhammad Ahmed.

