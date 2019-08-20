Severe water shortage in many areas

Rawalpindi: Several localities falling in vicinity of Chaklala Cantonment Board are hit hard with the water shortage in the summer, the citizens are passing through a tough time due to non-availability of this basic facility despite paying tariff on quarterly basis.

Off the worst areas, which are badly hit by water shortage, are Talhi Mohri, Ghousia Chowk, Harley Street, Dhok Jumma, Dheri Hassanabad, Akram Shaheed Colony, Adiala, Jahangir Road, Dhok Chiragh Din, Chamanzar etc.

The residents of Talhi Moari, Chaudhry Sohail, Amjad Abbasi, Mohd Imran, Rashid, Shakeel, Ibrahim Khan besides good number of other people told that they are residing in the area for more than 10 years, however, did not witness problem of water scarcity here as being faced in the current summer. In order to lodge their complaints for resolution of the problem, these residents have reportedly visited the civic body office and apprised about the issue since the start of May this year. However, more than three months have elapsed the water shortage still remains there. Similarly, the matter was also debated with the vice president of CCB, Raja Mohammad Irfan several times. But no positive result has been seen and the citizens of this locality are suffering badly, the complainants alleged. Moreover, the residents of Harley Street, Dheri Hassanabad while giving views alleged about the water shortage problem occurring in their area as well. In previous years, committee water was being supplied after break of one day. However, since the start of current summer season, we are receiving water after interval of four to five days. Despite this the CCB authorities are claiming water tariff on daily basis which we are paying without any delay, the inhabitants of these two localities alleged.

People of other mentioned localities falling in CCB territory also made complaints of similar nature.