Tue Aug 20, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
August 20, 2019

52pc pass class 9 exam

Lahore

August 20, 2019

Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore on Monday announced the results of class-9 Annual Examinations 2019 according to which overall pass percentage is 52.07 per cent. About 271,447 candidates appeared in the examination out of which 141,350 passed the exam. Meanwhile, because of huge traffic on the board’s website after the result was declared on Monday morning students faced difficulty in accessing the results online for quite some time.

